Carlow Councillors to decide today on proposed property tax hike

Carlow Councillors will decide today on whether they will back the council Chief Executives request to increase the Local Property Tax.

The LPT was hiked by 15% in Kilkenny last week after it was voted through by the majority Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael Council.

This morning, it’s the turn of neighbouring councillors in Carlow to decide whether or not to increase the controversial tax.

They are meeting at 11am.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Ken Murnane says he will not back any increase while Carlow County Council continues to be underfunded by Government.