Carlow County Council’s looking for feedback on the trial pedestrianisation of Lower Tullow Street.

The stretch has been closed to vehicles for times over select weekends while family-friendly entertainment rolled out there.

Under the banner headline ‘Streetfest’ it tied in the various festivals and big ticket events that were taking place locally.

The Local Enterprise Office’s Kieran Comerford has published a message of thanks online and details of the local authority’s survey;