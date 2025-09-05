If you’re seeking the support of Carlow County Council to run as a contender for President of Ireland, the clock’s ticking.

The local authority’s given a deadline of midday today for those looking to get it onside.

There are two official contenders in the race to the Aras – Heather Humphreys and Catherine Connolly – while a number of individuals are bidding to seek enough support to enable them to be in contention.

Bertie Ahern is the latest to officially ruled himself out.

The election date has been set as 24th October.