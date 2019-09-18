KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow County Council to promote & oversee sustainability under new national plan
The UN have created a set of sustainable development goals that will be implemented in Ireland.
Carlow County Council has been chosen as one of twelve leaders to drive forward sustainable development goals.
It was announced today at the National Ploughing Championships by Richard Bruton – Minister of Communications, Climate Action & Environment.
They will be responsible for raising awareness & overseeing the national implementation of the 2030 agenda, as well as demonstrating practical ways in which organisations & communities can contribute to achieve the 17 goals.
Senior Engineer at Carlow County Council, Brian O’Dovovan tells KCLR News it is a huge opportunity & that they are looking forward to rolling out the plan.
photo by Carlow County Council (Twitter)