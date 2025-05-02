Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service has expanded its fleet with the addition of three new 4×4 jeeps, delivered earlier this week. These vehicles are not just built for performance—they also mark a significant step toward sustainability.

The new jeeps will run entirely on Hydro Treated Vegetable Oil (HVO), a renewable fuel made from waste materials. HVO can reduce carbon emissions by up to 90% compared to conventional diesel, making it a cleaner alternative for emergency response vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move follows the introduction of Carlow’s first HVO-powered fire appliance, which was added to the fleet last year. With these new additions, four of the service’s vehicles are now operating on HVO.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Fergal Browne said the upgrade reflects the Council’s commitment to sustainability:

“This is another important step in helping Carlow County Council meet its goals under the Climate Action Plan.”

The Council continues to prioritise greener solutions across its departments, aiming to lead by example in the transition to low-emission operations.