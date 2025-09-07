There was success for a boy from Carlow at the LauraLynn Oscars ceremony, which took place in Dublin yesterday.

Four-year-old Theo Morelli Messias and his family from Carlow Town won Best Entertainment Movie for their film ‘Theo’s Tiny Take-Off.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Six families, who had all produced their own films with help from a team at LauraLynn and industry professionals, were met with cheers and support from fans as they arrived on the red carpet yesterday.

LauraLynn is Ireland’s only Children’s Hospice, providing palliative care and support for children with life limiting conditions and their families all across Ireland.

Marco Morelli Messias, Theo’s Dad shared what it was like to work on this project with his family.

“I couldn’t imagine myself in past years doing something like this, and now because of Theo, we did. We’ve been experiencing something totally different in our lives, and it’s just amazing.”