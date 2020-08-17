Carlow GAA looking to make savings as €400,000 losses set to be recorded for 2020

“We’re just going to have to look to see where we can make some savings” so says Carlow GAA’s operations manager.

It’s as the county board’s expected to record losses totaling €400,000 for 2020, a deficit that will take many years to recover from.

Ronan Dempsey’s been telling KCLR News that lost revenue because of crowd restrictions will not prevent Carlow from fielding teams in the inter-county championships, but he says measures will be needed to survive.

He adds that it’s down “To look at how our inter-county teams are structured with regard to personnel, we can’t compromise the progress that we’ve made either, we want to give our players from the very bottom up where we start our colt academy system at 14 all the way up to adult, we don’t want to compromise their chances of being successful but there is a huge amount of investment that goes with inter-county set ups. Look the board alongside myself & a few others will just have to look at how they’re structured and look at how we can make some savings”.

Mr Dempsey notes “it’s very difficult to fundraise in this climate and the fact that lots of people on the ground are struggling, our members, clubs & local businesses, so it will be very difficult to try and bring us back to a level pegging when it comes to funding”.

