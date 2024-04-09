Carlow businesses will take part in a Retail Theft Forum locally later.

Supt Anthony Farrell has teamed with the County Chamber for the event which gets underway from 4pm at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.

Focus is on a number of key areas including theft from shop trends and the challenges in terms of investigating such crimes as well as those facing retailers and other enterprises across the county.

Attendees need to have re-registered via Chamber.

Supt Anthony Farrell has been outlining the event for KCLR News;