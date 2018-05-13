Carlow Gardaí appeal for witnesses after housing estate brawl on Saturday

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses to a brawl in a housing estate yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí were called to Burrin Manor in Carlow Town at about 1 o’clock where they say there was an altercation taking place between a large group of people.

They managed to break it up but it’s understood one person was injured and had to get medical treatment.

No arrests have been made but anyone who witnessed what happened is being urged to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.