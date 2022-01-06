Carlow GP says antigen test results can be trusted

A local GP and Covid testing expert says we can trust the results of Antigen tests.

Dr Jonathan Jacob from Tyndall GP practice in Carlow also works with the Tropical Medicine Bureau who do private PCR testing for commercial and international travel requirements.

There’s been questions raised over false positives from one brand of tests available in supermarkets.

And there’s widespread frustration over the difficulties getting a PCR test locally.

But Dr Jacob has been telling KCLR that getting a false positive doesn’t mean tests are not reliable:

“There are very few false positives with antigen testing. Obviously you can generate a false negative very easily by not putting it anywhere near your body. Generating a false positive is much harder”