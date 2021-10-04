Carlow hospitality kitchen to welcome people back indoors today

St Clare’s Hospitality and Food Kitchen in Carlow will reopen its doors today.

The vital service offering free hot meals to those who need it had suspended its indoor dining because of the pandemic.

They are back providing that service from today (Monday October 4th) and will operate from 12.30pm until 2.30pm.

Proof of vaccination or recently recovered from Covid is needed for those wishing to eat indoors as per HSE guidelines.



A limited number of take away meals will be available for those who are unvaccinated but these will be only available on a first come first served basis.

PRO Nora Meaney has been telling KCLR they are looking forward to seeing old faces and new if the need arises.