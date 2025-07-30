The locally based Minister with responsibility for the National Drugs Strategy has expressed delight at the reclassification of a substance she believes was targeted at young people.

Government yesterday made the decision to ban Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC as it’s better known.

It’s now considered to be a Schedule 1 controlled drug so the import, export, production, possession, sale, and supply of it or products containing it is now illegal.

Minister of State Jennifer Murnane O’Connor had this to say when contacted by KCLR News;

Meanwhile, she has more to say here;