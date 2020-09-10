Carlow Kilkenny class sizes will impact on Covid measures

Schools in Carlow and Kilkenny will have more trouble dealing with coronavirus outbreaks because the class sizes are way over the national average.

There are 45 classes across the two counties with more than 30 pupils – and one class with as many as 37 children in Kilkenny.

Ireland has the highest class numbers in Europe with a national average of 25 where the EU average is 20.

Sinn Féin’s Education spokesperson Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire says it makes it very hard to manage Covid measures.

And he told KCLR LIVE that it’s because of an underfunding of the education system that has to be addressed.

But he warns that it could affect parents livelihoods if they have to stay home to mind children because someone in the class has Covid-19 and they have to take time off work.