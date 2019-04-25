Carlow & Kilkenny Family Resource Centres to share in €1.5 million cash boost

“It didn’t meet our expectations but that’s not to say it’s not welcomed” – the reaction there of the Family Resource Centres to this week’s cash boost.

€.1.5 million euro was announced for the 110 services nation-wide bringing an overall allocation to the programme to €18 million, the largest amount provided to the grouping in the past decade.

Clare Cashman Chairs the South East Regional Forum for FRCs and she’s Vice Chair of the national one. She’s been telling KCLR News that while the funding’s welcome, they would have liked more:

She added “If we can keep the funding going, it would be positive”.

And also said “demands on Family Resource Centres across the country is increasing every day.”