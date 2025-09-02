As Fórsa’s strike enters its fourth day, Carlow Kilkenny’s Fine Gael TD is calling for a return to the talks table.

The Trade Union says parents, school-staff, students and communities are rallying behind caretakers and secretaries, as they continue their action.

Yesterday, striking members gathered outside schools across the country and today they will be holding pickets outside their local TD’s constituency offices from 11am.

Fórsa says the continued action is due to the Government’s failure to engage.

Carlow Kilkenny Fine Gael TD Catherine Callaghan has been reacting to KCLR News;