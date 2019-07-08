Carlow Kilkenny hospital has lowest mortality rates for heart attack victims but highest for those with stroke

Our local hospital has one of the lowest mortality rates for heart attack victims but the highest in the country for stroke victims.

An Irish Independent report today says a patient’s risk of dying after a heart attack or stroke varies significantly depending on their hospital.

On average, around five in every 100 heart attack victims don’t survive.

Our Lady’s Hospital Navan and St. Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny had the lowest mortality rates in the country for heart attack victims

But when it comes to stroke around 13 patients in every 100 attending the hospital die – a figure that is nearly double the national average.

The lowest stroke mortality rates were in St James’ in Dublin, Mercy Hospital in Cork and University Hospital Waterford.