A former Kilkenny city councillor and ex partner of a now MEP has been jailed under Coco’s Law.

39-year-old Seán Tyrrell of 31 Cypress Grove, Loughboy was handed down a four-month prison sentence, with a sperate four-month jail term suspended for two years, for offences under Section 4 of the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Act 2020 at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

In her victim impact statement, Kathleen Funchion outlined the impact of his actions on her saying her life has become “a very lonely and isolated place” where she has “issues trusting others”.

Details are outlined in today’s Irish Examiner (that here) while MEP Funchion will further discuss on today’s The KCLR Daily – that and more from 10am.