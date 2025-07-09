A new working group has been established to explore the potential banning of commercial sunbeds in Ireland, following growing concerns about the link between sunbed use and skin cancer.

The move comes after a recent report from the Institute of Public Health (IPH), which strongly recommended a ban in order to reduce the country’s rising rates of skin cancer. According to the IPH, using sunbeds—especially from a young age—significantly increases the risk of developing melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Research cited in the report found that first-time sunbed users increase their risk of melanoma by a staggering 75%. The report also highlighted the need for urgent public health measures, noting that over 11,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland each year, making it the most common type of cancer in the country.

The working group will assess both the public health implications and the potential legal and commercial impacts of a full ban. It is expected to report its findings and recommendations later this year.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, says:

“There is no safe level of sunbed use.” We must do everything within our power to protect people from its harms in order to save lives and reduce the burden of cancer on our health service.”

Health advocates and cancer charities have welcomed the review, calling it a necessary step to protect public health and prevent avoidable cancers.