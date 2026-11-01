A senior local Garda is calling on everyone to do what they can to ensure safety is to the fore on our roads.

One person has already died in our locality this weekend—the eighth person to die in the Carlow-Kilkenny area this year—and emergency services are bidding to prevent any further loss of life.

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Divisional Roads Policing Inspector Paul Donohoe made this plea.

“Please wear a high-vis jacket whether you’re walking or cycling on a bike, and make sure you have lights. And even if you’re walking with a high-vis jacket, you know, bring a small torch with you. You know, it’s very easy to get small torches now and they’re not expensive, but give yourself every opportunity to allow a car coming against you or behind you to see you. So, a torch is a great thing and—and a high-vis jacket. But this time of year now, this is kind of the change, the hour and the clock, and that’s details of people travelling home from work in the evenings and it’s dark. So, for pedestrians and people walking on the roads, make sure that you’re giving yourself every opportunity to be seen by a motorist.” said Paul.