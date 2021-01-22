Carlow Kilkenny TD calls on HSE to answer questions on its vaccine rollout plans

The current situation in hospitals will be discussed by the Oireachtas Health Committee later, as representatives of NPHET and the HSE go before TDs and Senators.

Latest figures show there are 1,923 patients with Covid19 in public hospitals, which includes 211 people in Intensive Care Units.

Four of these people are in the local ICU at St Luke’s Hospital, among 29 patients being treated for the virus there last night.

Committee member Deputy Gino Kenny says he’ll be seeking an update on the number of healthcare workers self-isolating.

While Carlow and Kilkenny FF TD John McGuinness is calling on the HSE to answer questions about its vaccine rollout plans.

