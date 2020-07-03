Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion says Sinn Fein are being unfairly targetted over crowds at Bobby Storey’s funeral

Kathleen Funchion says Sinn Fein are being unfairly targetted over the crowd at Bobby Storey’s funeral.

The Local TD attended the funeral in Belfast this week along with Senior members of the party North and South.

The PSNI is investigating breaches of public health guidelines after hundreds of people turned out for it and there’s calls for Michelle O’Neill to step aside as he North’s Deputy First Minister.

Deputy Funchion says they did their best to keep to the rules and can’t be blamed for what transpired:

She said “I actually attended the funeral myself and I thought the media attention it got in regards to social distancing, I didn’t think it was warranted to be fair, I wasn’t in the church as it was limited numbers”.

“I think everybody did their best to control it but to a certain extent you cant control every individual and exactly what way they act and react and you cant necessarily control how many people decide to attend” she added.