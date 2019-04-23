Carlow & Kilkenny’s first time buyers are being squeezed out of the market

First time buyers across Carlow and Kilkenny are being squeezed out of the market.

So says local senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

She says the government needs to stop these so called ‘cuckoo funds’ which is where investors or developers are purchasing blocks of houses or apartments.

Speaking to KCLR News, Senator Murnane O’Connor says “The biggest issue facing people even with trying to get a mortgate to buy a house is the supply of housing, because we need to build more houses, I know we in FF are committed to building more local authority housing and also private housing as well.”

She added “We need to build more housing because there’s a desperate need for them.”