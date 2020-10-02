Carlow & Kilkenny’s radio station, KCLR, in the running for prizes at tonight’s IMRO Radio Awards

KCLR goes to the radio oscars tonight, only this year it’s a virtual event.

Hundreds of people typically descend on Kilkenny’s Lyrath Estate for the IMRO Radio Awards each year but due to Covid-19 restrictions festivities are instead going online.

Your local broadcaster’s in the running for Station of the Year and has been shortlisted in three categories: Monica Hayes’ series Women’s Bits on The Way It Is has been nominated for Short Feature, Martin Bridgeman’s Ceol Anocht is in the Craoltóireacht le Gaeilge category while there’s hope too for Eleanor Malone’s entry for Station Imaging.

CEO John Purcell says “Tonight is a really big night for Irish radio with the winners announced of the IMRO Radio Awards, it’s a big night too for everyone in KCLR, we’re up for a massive three awards and we’re in for Station of the Year, I’m really very proud of the KCLR team”.

He adds “Regardless of the results tonight, I’m really very proud of what we’ve achieved over the last year during very difficult circumstances so it’s a night of relaxation, hopefully a night of rewards, but no matter what it’s a night to celebrate all that’s good about KCLR”.