The junior season may be over but we still have plenty to talk about.

We’ve all the reaction from Friday’s Carlow League Awards Night as Harry catches up with some of the big award winners on the night, fresh from winning a quadruple with North End, Robbie Kane chats about life in Wexford and all about how he’s yet to be booked down there, and the votes are in, we reveal who you voted into your Team of the Season.