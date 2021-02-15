Carlow left ‘out of sight, out of mind’ by lack of motorway signage

County Carlow is being left “out of sight, out of mind” by many incoming tourists and motorists.

That’s according to Cllr Adrienne Wallace, who raised the issue at a recent meeting of the County Council.

The People Before Profit representative is calling for Carlow to be better signposted on the M9 motorway to solve the problem.

She says the measure is desperately needed, telling KCLR News “It’s long been a pet peeve of mine that even if you’re coming off the motorway there from Leighlinbridge you see a sign for Kilcullen before you do for Carlow and if you come to think about it out of sight out of mind if people are, and a lot of people when things are normal are driving around this country they’re looking, they’re on a bit of an adventure looking for places to go and there’s no incentive to drive them into Carlow and that will lead them to go further afield, they will go into Kildare or they will go into Kilkenny and Carlow has a lot to offer and we’re well aware of this, we’re very proud of our wonderful little town and county here”.

She adds “I’ve asked the council to contact the TII and really actually start requesting that Carlow is on that signage on the motorway there, we did so in the past and they sort of came back with a bit of a watery excuse saying ‘oh, it’s the next town that is on the sign’, but that’s obviously not the case if we’re seeing Kilcullen or different areas are advertised before Carlow even though they’re further down the road, so I just think it’s important that Carlow is first and foremost when people are driving past”.