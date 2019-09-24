Carlow link to the world premiere of Martin Scorcese’s latest film

A Carlow business is getting in on the action ahead of the World Premiere of Martin Scorcese film ‘The Irishman’ later this week.

Walsh Whiskey whose renowned whiskey shares a name with the movie have written to the director to offer him a free supply for each of the movies premieres and a personalised bottle for himself.

Some of the stellar cast which includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel will also get their own personalised bottles of the whiskey which is distilled in Carlow