Carlow man giving back to his community after defibrillator saves his life

A man whose life was saved by by a defibrillator has raised over €5,000 for his local community first responders group.

Bobby Doyle from Rathvilly had a heart attack last summer and his partner Paula was able to use the machine to help keep him alive.

The cheque is going to be handed over on Valentine’s night in Molloy’s in the Village.

Volunteer with the group Sophie Kelly has been telling KCLR’s The Way It Is the story and says the community has bought into the value of having defibrillators and more are being installed.

Sha also says that a big effort was put in to raising these funds but it’s meant a couple of good nights out.

Hear the conversation with our Sue Nunn in full here: