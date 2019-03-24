Carlow man now officially has Guinness World Record to his name

A Carlow farmer now officially has a Guinness World Record to his name.

Last August Paddy Kennedy came to the nation’s attention as he set off in his tractor and drove backwards all the way from IT Carlow to Mount Leinster Rangers GAA club – a distance of 30 kilometres.

The previous record for longest distance travelled going backwards in a tractor was just over 20 kilometres.

The official World Record certificate arrived this week and last night Paddy held a ceremony in Borris to hand over the money he raised to two charities – the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and the Irish Cancer Society.