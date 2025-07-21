Funding for Waterford Airport is on the agenda as a delegation from the European Union will begin a three-day visit to the South East region, led by Carlow MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú.

Today,the high level transport and tourism group will arrive in Dublin airport, and after a series of meeting in Dublin, will head to Carlow for an evening of meetings with local representatives.

The purpose of the trip is to identify the Southeast’s key challenges and opportunities for sustainable transport and tourism, and make a pitch for increased levels of funding for transport and tourism projects.

Speaking to KCLR News, MEP Ní Mhurchú noted that one such project was the region’s airport:

“I know that those listening might say well an airport is not sustainable tourism but of course that has to be balanced, sustainable tourism with actually the business community aswell and the huge inward investment that would come to the South East as a result of Waterford Airport getting that extended and widened runway and reopening fully for all aspects of business and tourism”