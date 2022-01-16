Carlow native who became Mayor of German town says that she always wanted to live there

A Carlow native who has become the first female Mayor of a town in Germany says it was always her ambition to go and live there.

Deirdre Heckler from Highfield in Carlow Town first went to Germany in 1990 as a student and has remained there since.

Deirdre whose maiden name is Dooley, has been inaugurated as mayor of Breuberg, which is south of Frankfurt.

Speaking to Sue Nunn on ‘The Way It Is’, Mayor Heckler said that she always wanted to go to Germany because she often had German people, employed by Braun, living near her in Highfield in the 1980’s.

“I think something must have triggered that stage in my head that I thought, yes, I’d like the German way of life; the structure, the punctuality, all that sort of thing. I think that must have done something with me in my childhood years.”

