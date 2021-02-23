KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow peatlands scheme to get almost €8,000 in funding

It's to help with a number of elements of the project

A peatlands scheme in Carlow’s getting close to €8,000 in funding.

The Drummin Bog Project‘s been awarded €7,800 by Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan.

The Carlow Kilkenny Green TD says the money will be used to install monitors to assess the installations of peat dams, and a weather station on the bog.

It’ll also go towards engaging with local secondary schools in the project.

