Carlow peatlands scheme to get almost €8,000 in funding
It's to help with a number of elements of the project
A peatlands scheme in Carlow’s getting close to €8,000 in funding.
The Drummin Bog Project‘s been awarded €7,800 by Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan.
The Carlow Kilkenny Green TD says the money will be used to install monitors to assess the installations of peat dams, and a weather station on the bog.
It’ll also go towards engaging with local secondary schools in the project.