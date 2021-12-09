Carlow people are the most generous givers to charity

New research by PayPal reveals people in Carlow are the most generous when it comes to charity donations.

The Gifting and Giving study has found Irish people are planning to spend 33% more on Christmas gifts this year with Offaly, Kildare, Sligo, Tipperary and Clare the most generous for gifting.

But it also reveals the pandemic has caused them to be more generous with their time and money to charitable causes.

And that’s where Carlow leads the way with locals donating on average €178 to charity compared with a national average of €87.

Speaking about the findings, Maeve Dorman, Senior Vice President at PayPal, commented: “It’s that magical time of the year when people want to give back to their loved ones and their communities. After all, being generous to others makes us feel good and – something that is ever more important these days – helps us stay connected. Irish people in particular are known for their generosity and thoughtfulness, so it’s not surprising that they are going above and beyond this year when it comes to buying gifts for family and friends, and making donations to causes they care about.”

“At PayPal, we want to make it easy to support charities this Christmas and beyond, which is where ‘Give At Checkout’ comes in. It enables people to add a micro donation when they shop online with PayPal.”