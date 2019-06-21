Carlow primary school appeals to Education Department for more Special Needs Assistants

A local school is appealing a decision to only grant them one Special Needs Assistant next year.

Carlow Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says there are at least four children with additional needs in Ballinabranna National School and only one SNA between them.

A number of weeks ago it was announced that there would be 800 new SNA positions created around the country.

But Senator Murnane O’Connor says Ballinabranna isn’t one of the schools benefitting, and she feels it should be.