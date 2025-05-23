A property in County Carlow has been officially ruled out as a potential accommodation centre for those seeking international protection.

The former Riverdale Nursing Home in Ballon had previously been under review by the Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration. However, it is no longer being considered suitable by authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update was confirmed this morning by Deputy Catherine Callaghan, speaking to KCLR News.

“I can confirm that the Community Engagement Team, which is part of the Department of Immigration, has stated that the International Protection Accommodation Service had previously received an offer of potential accommodation,” she said. “But as it stands now, the property is no longer under consideration as an IPAS centre.”

This development follows similar decisions made last month, when two properties in north Kilkenny were also deemed unsuitable by the Department.

The news comes as Ireland moves ahead with major changes to its international protection system. Recent reforms approved by government ministers include a three-month deadline for processing asylum applications, curbs on oral hearings for appeals, and new powers for immigration officers to issue deportation decisions without requiring sign-off from the Minister for Justice.

The Department has said these measures are aimed at streamlining the asylum process and easing pressure on the system.