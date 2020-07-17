Carlow pub owner says he spent over €10,000 getting stock to reopen only for government to postpone it

A local Publican says he spent over €10,000 getting stock in to reopen next week that’ll be sitting getting stale now.

Gerry Mellett was planning to reopen the Ardattin Inn next week until Phase four of the reopening roadmap was postponed.

Gerry has been telling KCLR that he supports the decision to keep the pubs with no food closed if it’ll help stop the spread of the virus.

But he says the government should have kept in touch with the publicans’ groups to warn them in time:

“Publicans all over the country have spent a lot of money, we’ve spent around €10,000 this week on stocking up here and now it’s in the cold room and on the shelves and we’ve no customers so that’s very annoying” he said.

“They could have come out and been more upfront with us and told us that it’s looking bad or whatever but they didn’t do that so I think thats very bad on behalf of the government”.