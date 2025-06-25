A new study by Calor Gas, evaluating all 26 counties across metrics like forest cover, air quality, and EV infrastructure, has placed Carlow as the 10th most sustainable county in Ireland. Meath earned the top spot overall.

In 2024 alone, Carlow saw a 36% year‑on‑year increase in solar installations, climbing from 275 in 2023 to 397 in 2024. This growth has been fuelled by SEAI grants and a surge of rooftop adopters, positioning Carlow and Kilkenny among the top ten counties for solar uptake.

Carlow is also making strides in home energy efficiency. Nearly 24% of homes now hold an A-rating (A1–A3) for energy, with the county ranking third nationally. This reflects significant investment in insulation, heat pumps, and solar PV, propelled by SEAI programmes and community energy efforts.

With clean air, robust solar adoption, and rising efficiency ratings, Carlow is solidifying its place as a leader in sustainable living. Initiatives like the South East Energy Agency’s community energy schemes and continued retrofits will be key to advancing its green journey.