Carlow town is set to become a pilot site for a major sustainable transport initiative, with its new Mobility Hub expected to be operational by this time next year.

The project, which is being supported by the Government’s Climate Action Fund, was confirmed in principle by the Department of Transport, with Carlow chosen to represent the regional urban category in a three-location rollout.

Speaking at this month’s council meeting, Padraig O’Gorman, Carlow’s Director of Services, shared the update with local representatives and later explained the plans to KCLR News.

“All going well, by this time next year it should be operational,” he said. “The Mobility Hub aims to offer a more sustainable and flexible approach to local transport. It will feature E-bikes, E-scooters, shared electric cars, EV charging stations, and possibly cargo bikes”.

Mr. O’Gorman outlined that seven to eight core mobility points will be strategically located around the town, offering multiple transport options in one spot. An extended network of around 40 smaller mobility points will provide access to single modes of transport, such as E-scooters or bikes.

The initiative is part of Ireland’s broader commitment to reducing emissions in the transport sector and making greener travel more accessible in towns and cities.

Further details, including final site locations and rollout timelines, are expected to be announced in the coming months.