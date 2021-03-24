Carlow set to select its representatives for the national Student Enterprise Programme

More locals will be selected today for the national Student Enterprise Programme national finals.

Yesterday saw 80 young people from across nine schools take part in Kilkenny’s final with three going forward: Coláiste Éamann Rís in Callan won both the Junior and Intermediate categories with projects ‘Parcel Trust’ and ‘Mark’s Productions’.

Presentation Secondary School took the senior slot with ‘Slates by Tara’. While Loreto Secondary School’s ‘Counting After Covid’ will represent the county in the Most Creative Business Idea.

Today, it’s Carlow’s turn.

53 businesses entered the competition across the county and last week judges reduced these to eight finalists from across five-second level schools.

St Leo’s College has three in the running: ‘Swirl and Splash’, ‘The Holy Angels Calendars 2021’ and ‘Nutella Cookies’, St Mary’s Academy CBS has two in ‘Carlow Seasonal’ and ‘Woodwork by Paulius’. While the remaining three schools have one each: ‘Wooden Craft McD’ from Borris Vocational, ‘PM Sports’ from Knockbeg College and Tyndall College’s ‘E-TEM’.

Again, it’s a virtual event and will be hosted by The Entrepreneurs Academy Noel Davison from 2pm.

Winners will join Kilkenny’s in the national finals on May 14th.