Carlow social media star says more education is needed around cyber bullying

A local social media influencer says school anti-bullying education needs to be beefed up.

Lauren Whelan is teenager from Carlow with more than half a million followers on tik-tok.

Lauren was speaking about negativity online to KCLRs new student programme ‘Keeping it Real’ this week.

She says too many people still don’t understand how big an impact their comments can have on others: People don’t realise how much their words hurt until it’s too late. Obviously schools talk about cyber bullying but it’s not enough more needs to be done.”