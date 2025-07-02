A local sports lecturer is looking for participants for her research into motivation in team sports.

Niamh Spratt O’Shea is a sports and science lecturer at SETU Carlow, and she’s interested in hearing from teenagers involved in sport to fill out her online survey.

Ms. O’Shea told The KCLR Daily what she’s looking for those aged 12 to 17 who are involved in team sports.

If interested in taking part you can follow this link: https://unioflimerick.eu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bOYRbq3gsrCe8o6?Q_CHL=qr