A Carlow native has been reappointed Student Ambassador at St Patrick’s Pontifical University in Maynooth.

Rachel Harris, who had attended St Leo’s College, will help incoming students at the Kildare based third level facility.

She’s in her third year studying Theology and Gaeilge with a hope of becoming an Irish and Religion teacher afer completing a masters next year.

On studying at SPPU, Rachel Harries said:“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in St Patrick’s so far. The opportunity to study both Theology and Gaeilge allows me to combine two areas that I love and am passionate about. I always feel welcome on campus by fellow students and lecturers. Being a BATh student has gifted me with being able to attend two universities and living on campus with fellow students is a truly unique opportunity that we have.”

Rachel spoke to KCLR News’ Martin Quilty.