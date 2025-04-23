ADVERTISEMENT

A 19-year-old student from Carlow is on a mission to revive interest in the Irish language—one word at a time. Darren Maher, a first-year student at South East Technological University (SETU), has developed a new Irish language app called Píosa Beag, which means “a small piece.”

The app is designed to help users learn Irish in a simple and encouraging way, offering daily words, short phrases, and a gentle streak-based progress system to keep learners motivated without the pressure of traditional language apps.

Darren recently launched a sneak-peek campaign for Píosa Beag on social media, and the response has been remarkable. “We’ve had over 3,500 people sign up already just from the preview,” he said. “It’s honestly been overwhelming, in the best way.”

Although the app hasn’t been fully released yet, early access is expected to open in the coming weeks, and interest is growing fast.

Speaking to KCLR News, Darren shared what inspired the project:

“I’ve always had a love for Irish, but I noticed so many people feel disconnected from it after school. They think it’s too hard or that they’re not ‘good at languages.’ I wanted to change that by creating something that feels friendly and achievable. Píosa Beag is about small steps, a small piece every day—and hopefully, a growing love for the language.”

Darren hopes that the app can contribute to a wider movement to preserve and celebrate Gaeilge, especially among younger generations.