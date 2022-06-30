Carlow to Kilkenny bus route among a number being dropped amid falling passenger numbers

Dwindling passenger numbers are being blamed for the suspension of a local bus service.

JJ Kavanagh’s taken the decision to put on hold its 873 route between Carlow, Bagenalstown and Kilkenny, as well as services running between Naas and Dublin, Naas and Clane and Newbridge/Kilcullen.

The suspensions will take effect from Friday July 1st.

JJ Kavanagh & Sons regrets to inform customers that the 737, 873, 846, and the 129 services will be suspended from Friday 1st July 2022. Please find more information here: https://t.co/P3t0p6lcUC pic.twitter.com/HKCv2v2XJc — JJ Kavanagh & Sons (@JJKavanaghBuses) June 27, 2022

The rising cost of diesel and other challenges haven’t helped.

But company spokesperson Paul Kavanagh has been telling KCLR that though it’s been a popular service for the last two and a half decades, more recently that popularity’s waned:

“At these times in business we all have to make calls that help the business to survive. And these are things that we had to make. And unfortunately Carlow-Bagenalstown-Kilkenny runs twice daily, in both directions. Unfortunately the numbers that were travelling were dropping”