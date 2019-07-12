KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Carlow Credit Union Set to Pay Huge Fees after Levy Increase

Government Asked to Reverse Increase Funding Levies for Credit Unions

KCLR96FM News & Sport 12/07/2019

Friday 12th July

There are calls for the government to reverse the increase in funding levies on Credit Unions.

Local senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, says it means Carlow Credit Union alone will have to pay 40,000 euro as a result of the 43% increase.

She says they’re being treated like commercial banks, which they’re not, and they should be better supported.

Close