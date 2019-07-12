KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Carlow Credit Union Set to Pay Huge Fees after Levy Increase
Government Asked to Reverse Increase Funding Levies for Credit Unions
Friday 12th July
There are calls for the government to reverse the increase in funding levies on Credit Unions.
Local senator, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, says it means Carlow Credit Union alone will have to pay 40,000 euro as a result of the 43% increase.
She says they’re being treated like commercial banks, which they’re not, and they should be better supported.