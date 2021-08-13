Carlow Town has highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the seven Local Electoral Areas across Carlow Kilkenny

Carlow Town continues to have the highest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 locally.

392 positive tests were returned across the two counties in the fortnight to Monday, 74 of them in Carlow Town marking 327 per 100,000, the highest of the seven Local Electoral Areas.

Next was Callan Thomastown on a rate of 276 (with 70 cases), Piltown on 272 (58), Kilkenny City on 266 (77), Bagenalstown on 218 (34), Castlecomer on 216 (51) with Tullow again the lowest on 150 (28).

All however are a good deal lower than the national average rate of 423 for the same time period.

Carndonagh in Donegal is more than four times that at 1,880 cases per 100,000 people, the highest in the country.

