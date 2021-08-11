KCLR NewsKilkenny NewsNews & Sport

Kilkenny had lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country last week

106 cases recorded in the county were uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker between 2nd & 8th August

Kilkenny had the lowest rate of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country last week.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance centre shows 106 cases in the county between 2nd-8th August.

90 cases were recorded in Carlow which has a higher incidence rate per head of population.

https://www.hpsc.ie/a-z/respiratory/coronavirus/novelcoronavirus/surveillance/covid-1914-dayepidemiologyreports/COVID-19_Interim%2014%20day%20report%20INTERIM_20210809%20-Website.pdf

 

However both counties are among those with the lowest 5 day moving average of confirmed cases with 14 in Carlow and 15 in Kilkenny. Only Leitrim was lower with 12.

Figure A. 14 day cumulative incidence rates per 100,000 population of confirmed cases of COVID-19 by county (26/07/2021 to 08/08/2021)

1,508 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last night by NPHET.

The CMO Tony Holohan is warning that the virus is circulating to a significant degree in the community.

