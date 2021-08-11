Kilkenny had lowest rate of Covid-19 in the country last week

Kilkenny had the lowest rate of confirmed covid-19 cases in the country last week.

Latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance centre shows 106 cases in the county between 2nd-8th August.

90 cases were recorded in Carlow which has a higher incidence rate per head of population.

However both counties are among those with the lowest 5 day moving average of confirmed cases with 14 in Carlow and 15 in Kilkenny. Only Leitrim was lower with 12.

1,508 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed last night by NPHET.

The CMO Tony Holohan is warning that the virus is circulating to a significant degree in the community.