Gardaí are keen to speak to anybody with information on illegal littering in Carlow town.

Just days after the area was visited by Pride of Place judges, a person was spotted dropping a significant amount on Tullow Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sgt John Duffy has told KCLR News; “This is unsightly for any of our towns and while, okay, there’s no direct damage to a property or anything, it doesn’t help the town to look its best we’ll say, especially at this time of year when we have so many visitors to our towns”.

He adds; “We’d be very interested to speak to anyone who may have been in the area or any more CCTV, we do have a little bit of CCTV of this and we’re doing our best to try and identify who the suspect it but I think it’s in all our interests to ensure that our towns are kept looking as well as they possibly can and are, you know, nice places for all of us to visit”.