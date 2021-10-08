Carlow Town LEA accounted for more than a quarter of the most recent Covid-19 cases in Carlow and Kilkenny

Carlow Town LEA accounted for more than a quarter of the most recent Covid-19 cases locally.

570 positive tests were returned to Carlow and Kilkenny in the fortnight to Sunday – 153 of them to Carlow Town Local Electoral Area, giving it a 14-day incidence rate of 676 per 100,000 people.

That’s significantly above the national average of 372 – Piltown and Tullow too have higher rates, of 511 and 504 respectively.

The remaining four LEAs have lower figures; Castlecomer’s on 314, Kilkenny City’s is 238, Bagenalstown’s at 192 with Callan Thomastown again the lowest here with 162.

It’s as hospital figures locally are back up slightly again with seven patients with Coronavirus in St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny according to the HSE, with three people now in the intensive care unit there.