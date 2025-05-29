A new chapter in sustainable public amenities has opened in Carlow today with the official unveiling of a solar-powered, UV-filtered public water fountain at Carlow Bus Park. This environmentally conscious initiative, spearheaded by Carlow County Council, aims to provide free, clean drinking water to all, while also tackling the pressing issue of plastic waste.

The event was marked by a special ceremony attended by Cathaoirleach Cllr. Fergal Browne and Mayor of Carlow Town Cllr. Fintan Phelan. The mayor, who originally proposed the idea back in 2019, celebrated the fountain’s installation as a significant stride toward a greener, more sustainable Carlow.

“This project is about more than just convenience,” said Mayor Phelan. “It reflects our commitment to sustainability and our efforts to reduce single-use plastics. Public access to clean water shouldn’t come at an environmental cost.”

The new fountain is powered entirely by solar energy and features advanced UV filtration technology, ensuring high-quality, safe drinking water for all users. Its self-maintaining design minimizes the need for regular servicing, making it a practical addition to Carlow’s public infrastructure.

The fountain is expected to benefit both local residents and visitors, offering a convenient and eco-friendly hydration option in one of the town’s busiest transit areas.

This initiative forms part of a wider strategy by Carlow County Council to enhance public amenities while aligning with national and global sustainability goals.