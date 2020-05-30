Carlow Water Safety is calling on the council to bring in lifeguards earlier than usual this Summer

Lifeguards should be on duty at our local swimming spots as people look to cool down in the fine weather.

That’s the call from the Chairperson of Carlow Water Safety on this sunny Bank Holiday weekend.

She is calling on the local councils to bring lifeguards in earlier than usual this year due to the good weather and lock-down.

Speaking to KCLR, Mary Foster says in the absence of lifeguards we all have to take extra care – especially if we don’t know the area well.